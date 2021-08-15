Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
