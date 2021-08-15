 Skip to main content
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

