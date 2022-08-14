This evening in Marion: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
