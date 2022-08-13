For the drive home in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
