Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.