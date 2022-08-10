 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

