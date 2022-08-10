This evening's outlook for Marion: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
