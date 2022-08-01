 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

