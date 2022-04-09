This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Marion will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mario…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…
This evening's outlook for Marion: A few clouds. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mari…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. …
Marion's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomo…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudl…