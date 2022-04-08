This evening's outlook for Marion: A few clouds. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mario…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Marion's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomo…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. …
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Mari…