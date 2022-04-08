Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: A few clouds. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.