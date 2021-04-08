 Skip to main content
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

