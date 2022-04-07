Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mario…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Marion's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudl…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Mari…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are exp…