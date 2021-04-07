This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
