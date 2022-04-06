Marion's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
