Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Marion will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph.