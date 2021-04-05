This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
