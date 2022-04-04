Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.