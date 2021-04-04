 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics