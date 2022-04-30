Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.