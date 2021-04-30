This evening in Marion: Clear. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Marion will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
