 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular