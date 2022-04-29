This evening in Marion: Mainly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showin…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 d…
Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperature…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Marion. It should reach a …
It will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. It s…