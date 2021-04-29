Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.