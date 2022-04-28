This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Marion. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
