Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
