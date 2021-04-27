Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Marion area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
