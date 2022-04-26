For the drive home in Marion: Mostly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
