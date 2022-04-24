This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
A cyclone is a general term for a weather system in which winds rotate inwardly to an area of low atmospheric pressure.
