 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

Marion's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics