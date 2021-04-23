 Skip to main content
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

