This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
