Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east.