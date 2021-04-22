Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.