Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

