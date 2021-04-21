Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Clear. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.