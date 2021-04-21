This evening in Marion: Clear. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
