Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Marion could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

