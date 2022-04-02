For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Today'…
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for …
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast sho…
This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected …
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.