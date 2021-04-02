For the drive home in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
