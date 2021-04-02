 Skip to main content
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

