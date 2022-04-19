 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

