This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Marion: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is deg…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degree…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reach…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm…
This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in th…
For the drive home in Marion: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…