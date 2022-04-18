 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

