Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.