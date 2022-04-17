For the drive home in Marion: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
