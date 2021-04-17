 Skip to main content
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

