Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Mainly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.