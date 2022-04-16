For the drive home in Marion: Mainly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
