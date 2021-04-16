This evening in Marion: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reach…
This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in th…
For the drive home in Marion: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 t…
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 56F. Wi…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
Marion's evening forecast: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is …