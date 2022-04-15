 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

