This evening in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
