Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

