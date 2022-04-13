 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

