Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.