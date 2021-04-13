For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
