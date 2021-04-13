 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics