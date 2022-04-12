Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
