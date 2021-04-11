Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Marion will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
