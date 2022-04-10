Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
