This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
