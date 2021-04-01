Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Mostly clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.